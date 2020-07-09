Illinois Weather

More Than 30K Without Power as Fierce Storms Hit Chicago Area

According to ComEd's outage map, 30,245 customers are currently without power as storms continue to rip through the region

Tens of thousands of ComEd customers lost power Thursday evening after a series of strong thunderstorms ripped through the Chicago area, bringing down trees in several communities.

According to the ComEd outage map, more than 30,000 customers throughout Northern Illinois were without power at around 9 p.m. According to the utility, 13,458 customers were without power in suburban Kane County alone.

A large number of outages are also being reported in Lake County, where 9,440 customers were without power, and in Cook County, around 6,900 customers were in the dark.

Brant Miller

Multiple videos shared with NBC 5 showed trees toppled over in places like Elgin, Gurnee and Libertyville.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 Chicago for all the latest updates on the evening storms and the chance for severe weather overnight.

