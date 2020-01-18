Chicago

More Than 300 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports After Winter Storm

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 265 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport

NBCUniversal, Inc.

More than 300 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Saturday evening following a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the area.

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 265 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport and another 60 cancellations had been reported at Midway International Airport. A ground stop, which was issued Friday night at O'Hare amid a winter storm, had been lifted by Saturday.

Average delays at both airports were less than 15 minutes.

Local

Chicago 17 mins ago

Thousands Turn Out For Chicago Women’s March

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Bone-Chilling Temperatures Expected in Chicago Area

Additional delays remain possible throughout the weekend with potentially dangerous temperatures expected through Sunday.

This article tagged under:

ChicagoChicago WeatherO'Hare AirportMidway Airportflight delays
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us