More Than 300 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports After Winter Storm

More than 300 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Saturday evening following a winter storm that brought several inches of snow to the area.

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, 265 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport and another 60 cancellations had been reported at Midway International Airport. A ground stop, which was issued Friday night at O'Hare amid a winter storm, had been lifted by Saturday.

Average delays at both airports were less than 15 minutes.

Additional delays remain possible throughout the weekend with potentially dangerous temperatures expected through Sunday.