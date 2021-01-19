More Than 200 Snow Vehicles Deployed in Chicago Ahead of Wintry Weather Tuesday

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed more than 200 snow vehicles ahead of a weather system that is expected to move through the region on Tuesday evening, potentially impacting rush hour travel.

According to a press release, a Phase II event has been called, with 211 snow vehicles deploying throughout the city to remove snow and spread salt as the system moves in.

Salt spreaders will first focus on arterial routes in the city, along with Lake Shore Drive. After that, the vehicles will move to neighborhoods, according to the release.

According to the National Weather Service, the likeliest chance of snow will come in the early evening hours, with snow expected to fall through midnight. Occasionally heavy bursts of snow are possible at times, and motorists are being urged to exercise caution while driving.

The city’s website for tracking snow plows and other vehicles is live, and can be viewed by residents during the snowfall.