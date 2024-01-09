More than 200 flights canceled at Chicago airports amid winter storm

More than 200 flights have been canceled and extensive delays are being reported at Chicago’s airports amid an ongoing winter storm.

According to the latest numbers from the Chicago Department of Aviation, 182 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport, while 42 have been axed at Midway.

O’Hare saw a ground stop of nearly an hour on Tuesday due to build-up of snow and ice at the airport, but that was lifted just after 4 p.m.

Still, extensive delays are expected for arriving flights, lasting longer than 90 minutes in some cases.

The average delay time on arrivals is just over one hour, according to the CDA, and departures are being delayed by an average of 30 minutes.

At Midway, delays are shorter, but still averaging 20 minutes per flight.

More cancellations are possible not just because of ongoing snow and rain at both airports, but also because winds are expected to pick up in intensity throughout the evening.

Gusts in the Chicago area could exceed 40 miles per hour at times, which could cause issues for both road travel and for flights going in and out of the airports.

The winter weather advisories impacting both airports are expected to expire at 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.