From guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, to a student helpline, to establishing a state snake, nearly 200 new laws will go into effect in Illinois at the start of 2023.

In total, 187 new laws will go into effect in 2023, with the majority of them going into effect on Jan. 1. While many of them are industry-specific, others are less traditional.

Here's a look at a seven of them -- and how to look up the full list.

The New Official State Snake

Illinois has plenty of official creatures, ranging from the northern cardinal (state bird) to the state animal (white-tailed deer) to even an official amphibian (eastern tiger salamander).

While the state’s official reptile is the painted turtle, snakes are getting their turn in the spotlight, as the eastern milksnake will now become Illinois’ official snake.

The snakes average 24-to-48 inches in length, and feature large blotches of brown with black borders, separated by gray or white scales.

The snake lives in fields, woodlands and river bottoms, and generally eats small mammals, birds, reptiles and even fish.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the snake got its name because people mistakenly believed that it could milk cows.

The New Official State Theatre

Located within the New Salem historic site, where Abraham Lincoln once lived, is the “Theatre in the Park,” which has been officially designated as the official state theatre of Illinois.

Previously, “The Great American People Show’ held the designation as the “official state theatre of Lincoln and the American experience,” with shows focusing on Lincoln’s life and on American history, according to the University of Illinois. It ceased operations in the late 1990s.

CROWN Act

The Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act, also known as the CROWN Act, is an amendment to the Illinois Human Rights Act and aims to further combat discrimination in the state. According to the General Assembly, the bill "provides that 'race,' as used in the Employment Article, includes traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists."

New Student School Helpline

Passed in May, the Student Confidential Reporting Act, establishes a program where officials from schools, the state and Illinois State Police can receive reports and other information regarding the potential harm or self-harm of students or school employees.

The Safe2Help helpline will involve a toll-free telephone number and other means of communication allowing messages and information to be given to operators.

Details on the helpline can be found here.

Task Force on Missing and Murdered Chicago Women Act

This new law will create a task force that will examine "the systemic causes behind violence that Chicago women and girls experience." It also will look at "appropriate methods for tracking and collecting data on violence against Chicago women and girls, including data on missing and murdered Chicago women and girls" and will create new policies and practices "that impact violence against Chicago women and girls and the investigation and prosecution of crimes of gender-related violence against Chicago residents."

The task force will work to compile data surrounding many of these crimes and will be required to report its findings to the General Assembly and the governor.

Sports License Plate Changes

Under new Illinois Vehicle Code, the Secretary of State will be required to offer those seeking professional sports teams license plates the option to display the logo of the Chicago Sky, Chicago Fire or the Chicago Red Stars. It also removes the option to add the logo of the St. Louis Rams.

Single-Use Plastics

Under new "Procurement Code" in Illinois, any state agency or institution of higher education contract prioritizes bids that offer compostable or recyclable foodware.

Under the bill, such contracts would be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder, but "an otherwise qualified bidder who will fulfill the contract through the use of compostable foodware or recyclable foodware may be given preference over other bidders unable to do so; provided that the bid is not more than 5% greater than the cost of products that are single-use plastic disposable foodware."

It also "prohibits the procurement and use of single-use plastic disposable foodware at State parks and natural areas."

Full List of New Laws

For a full list of laws that will go into effect in 2023, click here.