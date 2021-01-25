Chicago Weather

More Than 150 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Ahead of Winter Storm

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As a winter storm approaches the Chicago area, more than 150 flights have been canceled at the city’s major airports, according to the Department of Aviation.

According to the CDA website, more than 100 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airports, with just under 50 flights canceled at Midway as of 3:15 p.m.

The latest data shows that 110 flights have been canceled at O’Hare, with delays of less than 15 minutes reported at the airport. Another 44 flights have been canceled at Midway.

Local

school closings 21 seconds ago

Chicago School Closings: Some Schools Announce Closure Ahead of Winter Storm

Chicago Public Schools 18 mins ago

President Biden Weighs in on CPS and CTU In-Person Learning Battle

More flight cancellations are expected in the coming hours, as snow is expected to start falling in Chicago Monday evening. Anywhere from 5-to-8 inches of snow is expected to fall in the city, potentially doubling the city’s snowfall total for the season to date.

We will continue to update this story as the storm arrives.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us