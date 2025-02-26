More than 100 sandhill cranes likely died from bird flu, Indiana officials say

Officials say that dozens of migrating sandhill cranes were found dead at a Northwest Indiana lake in recent days, with bird flu the suspected cause of death.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, more than 100 of the birds were found dead in an area around Fish Lakes, located in LaPorte County.

“This is the first time that H5N1 has caused a mortality event in the cranes at this scale. There may have been someone or two cranes that have died in the past from avian influenza, but this year it really hit them,” Eli Fleace, an avian health specialist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, told Indiana station WSBT 22.

According to a January press release from INDR, the virus is also being blamed for the deaths of waterfowl in numerous Indiana counties, including Lake, Porter, and Newton counties.

More than 125 positive detections of bird flu have been made in waterfowl across the state since 2022, according to Indiana officials.

While the risk to the public remains low, officials remind residents that anyone who interacts directly with waterfowl or other birds should take extra precautions.

Signs of avian influenza in birds include sudden death, neurological impairment, lack of energy or swelling of the head, neck and eyes, according to officials.

Meat harvested from waterfowl should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees before consumption.