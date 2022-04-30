More Than 100 Flights Canceled at O'Hare Airport as Storms Hit Region

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and damaging winds moved throughout the Chicago area Saturday afternoon, resulting in more than 100 canceled flights at O'Hare International Airport and numerous delays.

As of 5:09 p.m., 134 flights had been canceled at O'Hare, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Inbound flights were delayed at an average of an hour, according to the website. Flights set to depart O'Hare were experiencing shorter delays, with those averaging 38 minutes.

The weather conditions also led to problems at Midway International Airport, which reported an average overall delay of 41 minutes. Arriving flights were delayed an average of 37 minutes, while departures experienced an average delay of 45 minutes.

No flights had been canceled at Midway as of 5:13 p.m., according to the CDA website.