More Than 1 Million Coronavirus Tests Performed in Illinois

Illinois reached a milestone on Friday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced more than one million coronavirus tests had been performed in the state.

During a visit to a community-based testing site in Peoria, one of 11 statewide, Pritzker said Illinois is one of the first states to hit the testing landmark in part because of its accurate, efficient and accessible testing infrastructure.

On Friday, the state reported an additional 1,156 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 125,915 cases in 101 of Illinois' 102 counties. Additionally, 59 new deaths occurred, increasing the total number of deaths to 5,795.

The governor also announced that 2,911 individuals remained hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday afternoon compared to more than 5,000 patients at the height of the pandemic. Of the hospitalized individuals, approximately 817 remained in intensive care while approximately 500 were on ventilators.