More Rain, High Winds Expected Monday, But When Will It End?

After a strong autumn storm system brought heavy rain and high winds to the Chicago area Sunday and continued to dump even more rain across the area Monday, when will the wet weather come to an end?

The good news, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, is that the worst is over.

The heaviest rain of the system fell Sunday evening and though moderate rain continued to hit parts of the area Monday, things are expected to taper throughout the day.

By the afternoon, only scattered showers are expected.

Rainy start to Monday -- but the heaviest rain (from last night) is over. Still, steady light - moderate rain at times early -- rain will taper to showers later today@NBCChicago pic.twitter.com/HrUPhbjngp — Alicia Roman (@AliciaRomanNBC) October 25, 2021

The wet weather will be met with high winds, however, which could lead to additional power outages in locations that are already working to get power restored.

A wind advisory is in effect for several counties, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, particularly along the lakefront.

The advisory is in effect for Lake and Cook counties until 3 p.m. A similar advisory begins at 7 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m. for McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana.

Temperatures are expected to stay cool Monday with highs in the 50s.

Monday's rain adds to the more than 3 inches of rainfall some Chicago suburbs have already seen in this system.

Thousands were without power and some damage had been reported following Sunday's weather. The hardest hit areas appeared to be Cook and Lake Counties.

Here are a few rainfall totals so far as of 5:00 AM CDT...



Morris: 3.34"

NWS Chicago: 3.30"

Joliet: 2.64"

Pontiac: 2.64"

Chicago Midway: 2.27"

Chicago O'hare: 2.00"

Rockford: 1.14"



Rain will continue this morning with blustery winds. How much have you seen? #ilwx #inwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 25, 2021

So when will the wet conditions finally end?

Sunny skies are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday, though some areas could see a shower or two closer to the lakefront Tuesday.

Showers will return to the forecast again, however, Thursday and Friday.