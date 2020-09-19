More Protests Planned as Students, Parents Clamor for High School Sports to Proceed

Chicago area students and parents will host a rally in front of the Thompson Center Saturday morning as they continue to push for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to loosen restrictions on high school sports, allowing athletes to return to the field in the coming weeks.

The rally is just the latest in a string of events designed to draw attention to the pushback against Pritzker and the Illinois High School Association, who have moved football to the spring and have made other changes to sports schedules amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s event will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Thompson Center, and will feature a group of speakers from several area high schools, including Wheaton South, Plainfield Central and Kenwood High School.

Former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz is also expected to speak at the event.

The rally is one of two scheduled Saturday, with another scheduled at the state capitol in Springfield later in the afternoon. Rallies are also planned in front of Soldier Field prior to the Bears’ home opener against the New York Giants, and in Naperville on Monday.