More Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics Added as Illinois Focuses on Vaccinating Young People

As vaccine supply and the number of administered doses have increased in recent weeks, also has the rate of pop-up vaccination clinics in the Chicago area.

On Saturday, the Cook County Department of Public Health put on its 145th pop-up vaccination clinic, which took place at the Muslim Education Center in Morton Grove.

Approximately 1,000 residents of all ages received their first dose at the event.

"It's not easy for seniors to get in a car and drive 40 miles away from here to get the vaccine and then go back two or three weeks later to get the second vaccine," said Morton Grove Mayor Dan DiMaria.

Cook County health officials have made vaccinating seniors a top priority as 91% of adults over 65 years old have received doses.

Despite a large percentage of vaccinations in that age group, doctors say a worrisome number of new cases is popping up locally. However, the surge in cases is being fueled by young adults.

"We're very concerned," said Kiran Joshi, co-lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health. "We've seen week over week rises in case rates, case positivity and most concerning - rehospitalizations."

As a result, the Illinois Department of Public Health has shifted focus to vaccinating young people, and as a result has announced designated "College Vaccination Days” at state-supported mass vaccination sites.

The events, which got underway this weekend, are specifically catered to students at community colleges as well as private and public universities.