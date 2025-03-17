Police in suburban Deerfield are investigation after as many as nine businesses including popular restaurants were burglarized during the overnight hours Saturday.

According to a press release, Deerfield police said three of the burglaries took place in the 700-800 block of Waukegan Road. Two of the businesses were located in the 600 block of Deerfield Road, and four of the burglarized businesses were in the 400-700 block of Lake Cook Road.

Two of the businesses broken into, both busy restaurants, took to social media posting photos of the aftermath.

"Devastating and sad to be woken up to your business being broken into," Taco Vida, located at 469 Lake Cook Road, posted on Facebook, with pictures showing the front door shattered.

Jimmy Thai located in the same shopping center as Taco Vida, also posted, saying it had been broken into.

"It’s unfortunate that our business along with several other Deerfield businesses have been broken into last night and we are closely working with Deerfield Police," the restaurant said on Facebook, adding that it was expected to operate with regular business hours moving forward.

The burglaries come less than a week after a similar incident in Highland Park, where a group of burglars also targeted nine businesses in a span of 30 minutes, leaving behind trails of shattered glass and debris scattered around.

In their release, Deerfield police acknowledged the burglaries followed the "same pattern" in other recent North Shore incidents, saying "the offenders spend a brief amount of time inside the businesses and appear to be searching for cash."

Police added that that there was no immediate threat to the safety of the community and asked residents to remain vigilant.

In nearby suburbs, including Highwood and Northfield, city and village officials also posted about the burglaries, warning business owners about the events and asking them to take "proactive steps to protect their businesses," including installing security cameras and alarm systems, enhance lightning during dark hours and more.