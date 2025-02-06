More new stores to open in 2025 at popular north suburban mall

At least five new stores at Gurnee Mills mall in the northern suburbs are set to open in 2025, a press release announced Thursday.

The openings come as several other suburban malls have seen big redevelopment and renovation projects with capital investments. Meanwhile, other longstanding malls appear to struggle, like Spring Hill Mall which closed permanently, and Northbrook Court, which recently saw one of its last remaining stores close.

Some of the stores Gurnee Mills stores set to open this year were announced previously, with other retailers brand new to the mall's nearly 200 stores, which contain a mix of outlet, value and full-line retailers.

The stores will also join retailers that have recently opened at the mall, including the HEYDUDE shoe store, rue21, Reclectic and Round1 Bowling & Arcade.

The newest stores set to open at Gurnee Mills in 2025 below, the release said.

Boot Barn , described as America's largest western and work store, stocking brands such as Wrangler, Ariat, Justin, Miss Me, Dan Post and Corral. Boot Barn is expanding their footprint at the mall, Gurnee Mills said, opening March 1.

Bubblelicious: Homemade bubble tea founded by two Milwaukee locals. Includes bubble teas, lattes and shakes. No opening date provided

Homemade bubble tea founded by two Milwaukee locals. Includes bubble teas, lattes and shakes. No opening date provided Miss A: Latest beauty trends, with all products available for $1. The store is expected to open May 30.

Latest beauty trends, with all products available for $1. The store is expected to open May 30. Primark : the trend-forward international clothing retailer "built around everyday affordability" for women, men and children, as well as beauty and housewares. The store is expected to open March 1.

: the trend-forward international clothing retailer "built around everyday affordability" for women, men and children, as well as beauty and housewares. The store is expected to open March 1. Exotic Snack Guys: An international marketplace with snacks and drinks from all over the world. The store is expected to open May 1.