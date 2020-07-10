More Lakeview Streets Closing for Outdoor Dining This Weekend

More Lakeview streets will be joining in on a city program closing down traffic to make room for outdoor seating at restaurants this weekend, but this time things will be a little different.

Dine Out West Lakeview begins Friday and "reclaims side streets along the Southport Corridor and Lincoln Avenue to create an outdoor dining experience, similar to a food hall."

The area will offer up to 30 tables per business and diners can order takeout and eat outside.

The locations include:

Cornelia & Southport (W. Cornelia Ave., East of Southport Ave. to the nearest alley) Fridays: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sundays: 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wellington & Lincoln (W. Wellington Ave., West of Lincoln Ave. to the nearest alley) Saturdays: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Broadway street in Lakeview was among the first to close to traffic to make way for more outdoor seating at area restaurants last month.

"Dine Out on Broadway" features more than 35 restaurants and stretches along Broadway from Belmont to Diversey.

The streets are among several participating in a city program to bring more space for restaurants during the pandemic.

Dine Out West Lakeview said it could expand to more streets in the coming weeks.