Protests across the country including in Chicago over federal immigration enforcement raids and President Donald Trump’s move to mobilize the National Guard and Marines in Los Angeles are expected to continue Friday and into the weekend.

Activists say they will hold even larger demonstrations in the coming days, with thousands of “No Kings” events across the country on Saturday to coincide with Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C. According to organizers, "No Kings" protests are planned for both Chicago and dozens of surrounding suburbs.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Many of the demonstrations in Chicago against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have been largely peaceful, including one Thursday night in The Loop and River North. In an interview, Deputy Chicago Mayor Garien Gatewood said city agencies are ramping up resources to ensure the safety of all involved over the weekend.

"We want people to be calm, safe, everyone should have the right to express their first amendment rights we have no issues with that whatsoever now people who come down to cause harm we have to pull them out of those crowds and hold them accountable," he said.

Chicago police issued a statement amid reports of the planned protests, saying the department will "protect those exercising their First Amendment Rights," but also noted it will "not tolerate any criminal activity or violence."

"With public safety as our top priority, our planning and training for First Amendment assemblies are rooted in constitutional policing and the safety of all those participating, working and living in the affected areas," the department's statement read. "CPD has had significant experience handling and successfully securing large demonstrations throughout the past few years, including those related to the war in Gaza and the 2024 Democratic National Convention. We will continue to do the same with all future large-scale demonstrations. As we protect these assemblies, we will not tolerate any criminal activity or violence. Those in violation of the law will be held accountable."

'Special Elite Response Teams' could be deployed

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is preparing to deploy its Special Response Teams to some cities run by Democratic leaders, according to two sources familiar with the planning of future ICE operations.

The "elite special response teams" also known as SRTs, are part of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations department. The tactical units use Bear Cat tracked vehicles, long guns and tactical vests typically in operations considered high risk.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the sources, the teams will be activated in Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, northern Virginia, including Washington, D.C., and New York.

There are eight SRTs deployed nationwide who are "trained to serve high-risk warrants under hazardous conditions, escort dangerous criminal aliens who have been ordered deported and assist local law enforcement agencies during critical incidents," according to ICE.

The teams were used in the raid on Sean Combs home, for example. They were most recently used in LA, and were among the reasons protests began.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, in a recent interview with NBC News said ICE officers "have been attacked."

"It’s like we are a third world nation. People think it’s OK to threaten the life and safety of federal law enforcement officers and their families," Homan said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, while testifying in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Thursday, didn’t mince words when asked about the possibility of being targeted for arrest by Trump administration officials over the state's immigration policies.

“I have the highest duty to protect the people of my state, and if Tom Homan were to try to arrest me, I can say first of all, he can try,” Pritzker said. “I can also tell you that I will stand in the way of Tom Homan going after people who don’t deserve to be frightened in their communities, who don’t deserve to be threatened or terrorized. I would rather he come and arrest me than do that to the people of my state.”

Chicago protests this weekend

Protests are expected to continue in Chicago and across the country into the weekend, including nationwide "No Kings" protests Saturday. Friday morning, other rallies were planned in The Loop.

Why is it called No Kings?

The “No Kings” theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Protests earlier this year have denounced Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, the now former leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Protesters have called for Trump to be “dethroned” as they compare his actions to that of a king and not a democratically elected president.

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

Why are they protesting on Saturday?

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

It is happening to counter the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event, will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers. It also happens to be his 79th birthday and Flag Day.

“The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the No Kings website says. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Where are the protests?

Protests in nearly 2,000 locations are scheduled around the country, from city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, according to the No Kings website.

No protests are scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., however, where the parade will be held. The group says it will “make action everywhere else the story of America that day," including Chicago and dozens of surrounding suburbs. The website lists events planned in numerous Chicago suburbs and the city itself, including Highland Park, Schaumburg, Elgin, Naperville, Joliet and more.

What is planned at the No Kings protests?

People of all ages are expected to come together in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags, organizers said in a call Wednesday.

On the group’s website it says a core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with them.

Weapons of any kind should not be brought to events, according to the website.

How many people are expected to participate?

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

The Trump administration has said immigration raids and deportations will continue regardless.