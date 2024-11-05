More details are coming to light after a Chicago police officer while shot and killed Monday night while performing a traffic stop in the city's East Chatham neighborhood.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of South Ingleside after officers pulled over a vehicle with three occupants inside, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference early Tuesday morning. Snelling did not immediately say why officers pulled the car over.

As officers approached the vehicle, one of the car's occupants opened fire, Snelling said.

"It sounded like rapid fire," Snelling said during the press conference. "The officer was struck multiple times."

One of the car's three occupants was also struck by gunfire multiple times, Snelling said. That person was later pronounced deceased.

Snelling added that at least one of the officers fired back at the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect who opened fire at the officer attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, striking another officer. The suspect then tried to flee on foot.

After a pursuit ensued, the suspected gunman was taken into police custody, Snelling said. A third occupant of the vehicle was also taken into custody, Snelling continued.

During the press conference, Snelling was asked to confirm whether or not one of the vehicle's occupants had cut off an ankle monitor.

"I can tell you yes," Snelling said. "It's still under investigation. We don't have all the details around that, but yes, that we have information that occurred."

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Mayor Brandon Johnson held a late night press conference after a Chicago Police officer was shot and killed during a traffic stop Monday evening.

'Our officers go out and face this type of danger every single day'

According to Snelling, the officer struck by gunfire was driven to a nearby hospital by other officers. He was later pronounced dead.

"Our officers go out and face this type of danger every single day," Snelling said. "And this work is unpredictable. We never know what's in store for our officers when they're out there trying to keep the public safe. And just remember, in a city where our officers are not safe, its going to be hard for everyone else to be safe."

According to Snelling, the officer killed was 26-years-old, and just shy of three years on the job. He worked in the 6th District, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria said, which includes the Gresham neighborhood and other surrounding communities.

"A proud individual," Snelling said. "Very hard working."

Tuesday morning, the slain officer was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Enrique Martinez, 26.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.