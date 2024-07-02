Chicago Police

More details emerge after ‘mass arrest' in Lakeview of 53 people, including 9 juveniles

Photos and social media video from the scene showed dozens of Chicago police officers in the street and on bikes, with fights breaking out at times

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

More than four dozen people were arrested and several were facing felony charges following a chaotic scene and "mass arrests" in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood overnight Sunday.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of North Clark Street, police said, approximately 12 hours after the Chicago Pride Parade wrapped up. A total of 53 people, including nine juveniles, were taken into custody, police said.

14 of those arrested were facing felony counts, police said, with charges ranging from aggravated battery of a transit employee, to aggravated battery of a police officer and more.

24 of those arrested were charged with various misdemeanor charges, police said, including reckless conduct, battery, assault and criminal damage to property.

According to police, charges are pending against 12 others.

Additionally, four guns were seized at the scene, police added.

"Our officers, who exhibited great restraint and patience, recovered four firearms while responding to these crowds," CPD said on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Photos and social media video from the scene showed dozens of police officers in the street and on bikes, with fights breaking out at times.

According to court documents, some of the adults charged appeared in court Monday for detention hearings. Court documents showed one of the adults charged could be seen riding a scooter down the street displaying a gun while carrying an open bottle of alcohol.

According to Chicago Police, at least one detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

The chaos comes as the city and the Chicago Police Department prepare for the Democratic National Convention next month, which is expected to draw massive crowds of protesters. 

