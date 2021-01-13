More Details Emerge After Chicago Man Arrested, Charged in US Capitol Riots

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with last week’s storming of the United States Capitol, and more information is coming to light about his past, and about the charges he faces in connection with the case.

Kevin James Lyons, 40, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges related to last week’s incidents in Washington. He is accused of being part of a group of supporters of President Donald Trump that stormed into the Capitol building, and also faces charges that he entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and snapped photos before being ordered out of the building by Capitol police.

On Wednesday, the FBI was seen investigating inside of Lyons’ home on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The Northbrook-based heating and cooling company that Lyons works for also announced that they had suspended him pending an investigation into his actions last week, a spokesperson said.

Lyons faces charges of knowingly entering restricted grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

In the criminal complaint filed against Lyons, it was alleged that he posted a screengrab of a map from his home to Washington DC, captioned “stop the steal.”

He is the second Illinois resident to face charges in connection with the storming of the Capitol, according to the FBI.

Neighbors described Lyons as “opinionated,” but “quiet,” and several snapped photos of him as he was arrested Wednesday.

“I hope by them grabbing these people that they don’t just think they can get away with it,” Marc Bilek, a neighbor of Lyons, said. “I’m glad the government is on top of it and pursuing it fast so it doesn’t happen again.”

FBI agents first visited Lyons last week, but he did not admit to being inside of the Capitol at the time of the incident. Upon searching his phone, agents found photos from inside the building, including from inside Pelosi’s office, and also found videos that he took inside of the Capitol complex.

Lyons allegedly admitted to authorities that he had been inside the building, and posted several videos to YouTube, sending the links to FBI agents.

In a court appearance Wednesday, Lyons was issued $10,000 bond, and was ordered to stay off of government property. He was also ordered to surrender his FOID card and any weapons, according to officials.