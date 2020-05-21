coronavirus illinois

More Coronavirus Cases in Illinois’ Northeast Region Than in Mainland China

An additional 2,268 coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois Thursday

The total number of cases in Illinois' northeast health care region, which encompasses the Chicago area, has surpassed the total of cases in mainland China, an NBC 5 Investigates analysis found.

A total of 93,628 coronavirus cases were reported in Cook County and its eight collar counties as of Thursday evening. In mainland China, 84,063 individuals had contracted the coronavirus as of the same timeframe.

The northeast region is by far the most populous of the four health care regions determined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan.

Statewide, a total 102,686 cases have been reported.

Illinois marked a single-day record for coronavirus testing Thursday as an additional 2,268 patients were said to have contracted the virus.

All four state healthcare regions remain within the limits outlined by the governor's phased reopening plan, meaning that they will likely be eligible to move to phase three of the plan by month's end.

