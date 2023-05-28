More Clouds, Pleasant Temperatures in Store for Chicago Area Sunday, But 90's Loom in Forecast

A long-running spell of dry weather will continue unabated Sunday, with mostly-cloudy conditions and pleasant temperatures expected in the Chicago area.

According to forecast models, clouds will be persistent for most of the day, but despite the dearth of sunshine residents can still expect temperatures to warm into the upper-70s in most of the area, with the mercury cracking 80 degrees in select locations.

Temperatures will still be cooler near Lake Michigan, with highs in the 60s along the lakeshore as the holiday weekend continues.

This May is shaping up to be the second-driest on record, with less than one-half inch of rainfall, and that isn’t expected to change through the end of the month, as dry conditions will persist for the next several days.

In fact, temperatures will start to climb as the region experiences its first true heat wave of the year in coming days. Highs Monday should rise into the 80s, and Tuesday it will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Some places in the far western and southern suburbs could even eclipse 90 degrees, according to forecast models.

Those warm temperatures will remain in place through the rest of the week, with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s across the area.

Long-range climate guidance suggests that below-average temperatures could return in the second week of June, but it remains unclear when the heat wave will break, or when rain could return to the forecast.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest details and weather information.