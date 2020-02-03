More Closures, Detours Expected as CDOT Continues Navy Pier Flyover Work

The Chicago Department of Transportation is pushing into Phase Three of its ambitious Navy Pier Flyover project, and motorists and pedestrians will have to deal with a variety of closures and detours in the coming months.

The project, which started in 2014, is entering a key stage, which will connect the arching walking and cycling path from Illinois Street south across the Chicago River.

During this phase of the project, workers are chipping away at parts of the limestone bridge houses, historic structures from the 1930s that crews will need to tunnel through in order to complete the flyover.

As part of the construction, the two center traffic lanes on southbound Lower Lake Shore Drive are expected to remain closed through the end of February, according to the CDOT website.

Meanwhile, the easternmost northbound lane on Lower Lake Shore Drive will also be closed to accommodate pedestrian and bicycle traffic, as the west and east sidewalks on the span will be closed.

The closures and detours are creating close contact between cars and pedestrians, and while many acknowledge the situation is merely temporary, it’s still a bit unnerving.

“It’s just awkward. Cyclists are trying to go about their day, and I’m just trying to go about my day, (and) it’s just a really weird experience just trying to use one of the city’s major landmarks,” Ethan Erickson, who uses the lakefront sidewalks and paths, said.

In addition to work on the span itself, workers and engineers also have been looking to improve the mechanical and electrical components of the bridge, as the bridge does occasionally require lifting in order to accommodate boats traveling out to Lake Michigan.

Later this spring, vehicle access to Illinois and Grand Avenue from the northbound lanes of Lower Lake Shore Drive will be restricted, with a detour onto Columbus Drive serving as the main conduit into the areas on the north side of the river.

When all is said and done, the flyover is expected to be a blessing for those looking to access Navy Pier and the lakefront, and residents are looking forward to the day when the construction will be complete.

“I’m really expecting it to just help with making the city more livable,” resident Zach Schwab said.