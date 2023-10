More Chicago museums add free days for 2023

Dozens of free days for 2023 are coming up at some of Chicago's most iconic museums, including the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum.

And now, another museum has added an upcoming free opportunity for October: the WNDR Museum.

Here's a look at all the upcoming free days at Chicago museums for fall 2023.

Shedd Aquarium

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through October.

Adler Planetarium

Free for Illinois residents on Wednesdays after 4 p.m.

Art Institute of Chicago

Free for Illinois residents on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays Nov. 27 through Dec. 22.

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center

Free admission for Illinois residents on Wednesdays. The museum also offers free admission to all military personnel and first responders

Field Museum

October: Free for Illinois residents Oct. 17, 24, 31

November: Free for Illinois residents Nov. 7, 10. 14, 28

December: Free for Illinois residents Dec. 5, 12

Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Free admission for Illinois residents on Tuesdays.

The MCA also offers free admission for Illinois teachers, visitors with disabilities and their caretakers, active-duty military, police and fire department personnel, and veterans.

Museum of Science and Industry

November: Free for Illinois residents Nov. 1, 8

WNDR Museum

October: All-day free admission Oct. 25, in honor International Artists Day.

Chicago Museums, Attractions That Are Always Free

In addition, Bank of America cardholders can receive free general admission to the following museums during the first full weekend of each month, the company says:

Adler Planetarium

Art Institute of Chicago

Chicago History Museum

DuSable Museum of African American History

Illinois Holocaust Museum & Educational Center (Skokie)

Museum of Contemporary Art

Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago (Sundays only)

The Morton Arboretum (Lisle)

According to a release, "cardholders can present a Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to any participating institution during the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of each month."