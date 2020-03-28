Kennedy Expressway

Montrose Bridge Over Kennedy Expressway to Close for Construction

The project is expected to be completed in December, authorities said

877647952
NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Montrose Avenue bridge over the Kennedy Expressway in Irving Park on the North Side will be closed until December for construction.

The bridge is expected to close by 5 a.m. Monday as crews begin demolition and reconstruction efforts, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Drivers should expect overnight lane and ramp closures on the Kennedy and Edens expressways approaching Montrose after 9 p.m., according to IDOT. Express lanes may be closed to facilitate work.

Local

Aurora 14 mins ago

Felon Charged with Drug, Gun Possession in Aurora

Chicago 12 hours ago

‘Bigger Than Baseball:’ Trailblazing Humboldt Park Gators Pave Way for Girls Baseball in Chicago

Traffic will detour to Cicero Avenue, Irving Park Road and Pulaski Road, according to IDOT. Despite the construction, access to the Montrose Blue Line station will be maintained.

The project is expected to be completed in December, authorities said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Kennedy ExpresswayconstructionIDOT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us