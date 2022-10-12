$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Chicago Area

Illinois Lottery players seem to be getting luckier and luckier.

First, it was the $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket at a gas station in suburban Des Plaines in July. Now, it's a $1 million Powerball ticket at a drug store in Calumet City.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket matching all five numbers -- 3, 6, 11, 17, 22 -- was sold Monday not far from the Illinois - Indiana border, at K N R Candy in Calumet City.

“It was an exciting, happy day at our store,” store owner Kirit Patel said in a press release. "We have been serving our community for over 20 years, and our customers have become a part of our extended family," he said.

The only thing is, the winner hasn't yet come forward.

"We know most of our customers by their first name so we are all hoping that the winner is someone that frequents our store” added Patel.

Monday's Powerball ticket isn't the first to immediately go unclaimed. It took nearly 60 days for this summer's $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket holder to claim their winnings. And, after finally coming forward, the winners chose to remain anonymous.

According to officials, winners have 12 months from the date of draw to claim their winnings -- and winners of $250,000 or more can choose to not release their names.

While Illinois residents may never find out the ticket winners, the shop winning tickets were sold at will still receive a benefit.

In Patel's case, K N R Candy will receive 1% of the prize amount -- a total of $10,000.

If you're feeling lucky, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is now at an estimated $420 million, and the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing is at $494 million, the Illinois Lottery says.