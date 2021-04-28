Mondays Deemed ‘Restaurant Day' at Cook County Mass Vaccination Sites: Officials

Health officials deemed Mondays as "Restaurant Days" at Cook County mass COVID vaccination sites, with aims to provide vaccines to food service employees.
Beginning May 3, Cook County Health announced officials will specifically encourage all restaurant workers to receive vaccines at area vaccination locations.
Here's where to get a vaccine in the county:
Local
Tinley Park
Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.
Vaccine: Moderna
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Matteson
Address: 4647 Promenade Way
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
River Grove
Address: 2000 5th Avenue, Triton College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Forest Park
Address: 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd.
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Des Plaines
Address: 1155 E Oakton Street
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
South Holland
Address: 15800 State Street, South Suburban College
Vaccine: Pfizer
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All the above locations offer both appointment-based and walk-in vaccinations, according to the county.
Officials noted that 16 and 17-year-olds will not be eligible at the Tinley Park location as the Pfizer vaccine is the only option currently approved for emergency use in that age group. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Click here for more information on booking an appointment in Cook County, or call (833) 308-1988.
For more information on how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Chicago area, click here.