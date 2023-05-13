Moms Can Get a Free Original Rainbow Cone on Mother's Day. Here's What You Need to Do First

Longtime Chicago ice cream shop the Original Rainbow Cone is celebrating all the moms out there this Mother's Day with a generous offer.

Mothers and expecting mothers can stop by one of 10 locations on Sunday and receive a free Rainbow Cone with any purchase of $5 or more, according to a Facebook post. The offer is valid at most locations, but those at Navy Pier, Shedd Aquarium and Lincoln Park Zoo are excluded from the deal.

Founded in 1926, the Original Rainbow Cone has been long known for its signature creation: a five-flavor cone consisting of Orange Sherbet, Pistachio, Palmer House, Strawberry and Chocolate.

The business has grown to included numerous food trucks, a number of standalone shops and many locations inside Buona Beef restaurants.