Mom of teen slain in Country Club Hills speaks out for first time

The mother of a 14-year-old who was shot to death after his school’s Homecoming football game is speaking out, pleading for justice in the case.

Marshawn Mitchell was gunned down after the football game in suburban Country Club Hills on Friday.

His mother Amanda Lenoir is calling for witnesses to come forward, pleading for answers in the death of her so.

“That was my son’s first homecoming game. I was robbed of everything,” she said. “All my son ever wanted to do was play football, and they took that from him.”

Marshawn was a freshman at Hillcrest High School. He was not eligible to play in Friday’s game, but attended with friends and other teammates, according to Lenoir.

She says her son went to school in the morning and stayed afterward to watch the game, but she could have had no idea that it would be the last time she would see him.

“My son walked out that door and went to school, and I haven’t seen him since,” she said. “I’m devastated.”

Marshawn was in a group leaving the football game against Oak Forest when gunfire erupted near the intersection of 175th Street and Pulaski.

He suffered at least one gunshot wound, and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Lenoir says that Marshawn was her only child, and that he was her best friend.

“I need people to come forward. Me and my family need justice,” she said. “My son wasn’t gang-affiliated. My son was a football player. My son wanted to be an athlete. My son had dreams of being in the NFL. He was robbed of all of that.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Country Club Hills Police at 708-798-3191.