Lakina Mabins is a mother of five, working two jobs to make ends meet -- and still, this month she's graduating college at the top of her class, fulfilling a dream 20 years in the making.

Mabins now has a degree in criminal justice from Kennedy King College, proof, she said, that it's never too late to accomplish your dreams.

“It felt really great, very rewarding because I worked so hard,” Mabins, who was 2025's valedictorian, told NBC Chicago.

But the journey to graduation wasn't an easy one.

“My life became school, work, home,” Mabins said.

Instead of attending college initially, Mabins decided to focus on raising her family -- a decision she said paid off as her daughter Kinarria Davis received a full ride scholarship to Illinois State University.

But now Davis is the proud one as she watches her mother mark an educational milestone.

Mabins' children were at her graduation to cheer her on, not just as she received her degree, but as she graduated at the top of her class.

“I think it’s a big accomplishment, watching her grow up, handle everything on her own and that she was able to get back to her dream, even if it took so long. I’m glad to see that she finally did it," Davis said.

Mabins' schooling was free thanks to the Chicago Housing Authority’s Partners In Education program. Since 2005, more than 3,000 students have participated in the program. Mabins was one of 56 graduating this year.

“We’re very proud of Lakina for her accomplishment," said Miriam Martinez with the Chicago Housing Authority. "We’re very proud that we were able to play a role in making sure she made it across the stage.”

But despite her degree, Mabins said she isn't finished studying. From here she plans to go back to school to get her master’s degree in forensic psychology.

“Nothing is too difficult. Nothing is impossible," Mabins said. "If you want to do it, do it.”