Mold-A-Rama Exhibit Hits Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry

Mold-A-Rama machines have been a longtime staple in Chicago museums. Now, the nostalgic gizmos that pump out souvenirs are getting their very own exhibit.

The Museum of Science and Industry is telling the story behind the iconic devices with "Mold-A-Rama: Molded for the Future."

The exhibit showcases "a collection of popular, rare and experimental Mold-A-Rama souvenirs from the past with their quirky colors, designs and — of course — signature smell," according to the museum's website.

In exchange for $3 — or $5, depending on the location — Mold-A-Rama machines meld plastic into figurines within minutes. The retro-looking devices have churned out hundreds of collectible novelties for over 60 years, the museum noted.

Visitors will be able to stock up on molds, as several machines are installed throughout the exhibit and museum.

The exhibit is running now until late 2023 at the museum's lower level. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Entry to the exhibit is included with general admission to the museum. Tickets are available here.