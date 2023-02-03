NBA

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers Brawl Breaks Out in Magic-Wolves

Bamba and Rivers were two of five players tossed from the game following the fight

By Eric Mullin

Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected.

Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words with Magic center Mo Bamba, who wasn't in the game, near Orlando's bench. Then things became physical between the two players as they began to exchange blows.

The Rivers-Bamba tussle spilled out onto the court as other players intervened. Magic guard Jalen Suggs pulled Rivers to the ground in an apparent attempt to stop the altercation, but Bamba continued to go after Rivers. Rivers appeared to eventually wind up on top of Bamba before the two were finally separated for good.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaisedByWolves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/7DPJwnELgS

— Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) <a href="https://twitter.com/BallySportsNOR/status/1621704987012206595

After they were ejected, Bamba and Rivers reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other in the tunnel.

Local

Crime and Courts

Family Pushes for Answers in Fatal Shooting of Baker Known For Helping Humboldt Park Community

chicago news

Edgewater Business Making Progress to Reopen After Winter Water Damage

Shortly after the fight, Bamba posted this on his Instagram Story:

Suggs, Wolves forward Taurean Prince and Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels were all also ejected. That likely won't be the end of the punishments, however, as fines and suspensions from the league are surely coming as well.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAMinnesota TimberwolvesOrlando Magic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us