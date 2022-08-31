MLB Unveils 2023 Cubs Spring Training Schedule; Opener Vs. Giants

Here is the 2023 Cubs spring training schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB recently unveiled the Cubs' 2023 regular season schedule, and now we have their tentative spring training schedule.

MLB released the 2023 Cactus League schedule Wednesday. The Cubs are scheduled to play 33 games (18 at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.), including three split-squad days.

The Cubs schedule opens Feb. 25 at home against the Giants. They're scheduled to visit the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch the next day.

Other games on the schedule include a March 8 matchup with a World Baseball Classic team, which will be announced at a later date, as teams in the tournament prepare for the first round.

The Cubs are scheduled to wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of games against the White Sox March 27-28. They're scheduled to play the Sox four times (also March 10 in Mesa and March 17 in Glendale).

They're scheduled to play the Brewers at Wrigley Field March 30 for Opening Day.

The full spring training schedule:

Cubs The Cubs' 2023 Cactus League schedule

