MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Latest Linked to Cubs' Ian Happ

Ian Happ has frequented the rumor mill in recent weeks, and the Cubs outfielder was linked to another team with less than 24 hours until the trade deadline.

MLB insider Jon Heyman tweeted Monday night the Dodgers have checked in on Happ, the All-Star left fielder having a breakout 2022 season.

Dodgers have looked at Ian Happ, though as with the Padres that seems like a backup plan to Soto — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

But like Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, his market could depend on that of Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Both Cubs All-Stars have been connected to the Padres, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported San Diego has explored the possibility of a blockbuster deal also including David Robertson.

San Diego is reportedly one of three finalists for Soto — along with the Cardinals and Dodgers.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals #Dodgers #Padres have all improved their offers to the #Nationals regarding a Juan Soto trade and now tomorrow we're going to find out what team really wants him the most. It's time for each of them to add that one more prospect they don't want to add. tick tock— Jim Bowdenâ¾ï¸ (@JimBowdenGM)

Happ has also been linked to Blue Jays, Mets and Yankees over the last month, with a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan even stating "almost everyone wants Happ."

Happ, who earned his first career All-Star nod last month, is hitting .279/.360/.436 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 99 games this season. He's under club control through 2023, an additional aspect to his value.

