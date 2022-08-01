MLB Trade Deadline: Should the White Sox Trade for Joc Pederson?

Should the White Sox trade for Joc Pederson? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As the trade deadline approaches its final day, the White Sox have yet to make a move as of this writing.

Some names have been attached to the club -- Tigers reliever Andrew Chafin, Cubs reliever Mychal Givens and even Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, before it was reported the Angels elected to keep him.

The bullpen remains a key issue. General manager Rick Hahn mentioned earlier this season the team's interest in improving the bullpen before the trade deadline's end.

The Sox' bullpen ranks below league average in ERA and WHIP this season and is dealing with injuries to Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet. Plus, they have just one left-hander on the active pitching staff.

It's also become obvious the Sox need an everyday right fielder. Between Adam Engel, A.J. Pollock, Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn -- who is traditionally a first baseman -- it's become overwhelmingly clear there isn't much stability at the position.

What's more, like the bullpen, the Sox have few left-handed hitters in the lineup. Outside of Yoán Moncada, Leury Garcia, Yasmani Grandal, Gavin Sheets and Reese McGuire, the team doesn't have much consistent left-handed hitting.

NBC Sports Chicago color broadcaster Steve Stone recognizes the need for left-handed hitting.

"I would love to add one left-handed bat," Stone said on 670 the Score. "I don't know what the cost of that is or who they're looking at, but I think that would balance out the lineup. We're very vulnerable to right-handed slider-guys."

Insert Joc Pederson.

The San Francisco Giants are currently listening to offers for Pederson and the Sox should make one. The outfielder could create a nice fit for the White Sox if general manager Rick Hahn made the move to trade for him.

Pederson was selected as an NL All-Star this season with the Giants. He's currently slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs and 43 RBIs on the season. He's played left and right field for the Giants this season too.

Another attractive piece about Pederson is his contract. It's a rental-friendly deal. He's on a one-year contract with the Giants and is owed $6 million this season. This offseason, he will become a free agent, creating zero strings attached for the White Sox.

As aforementioned, the bullpen likely remains the front office's main priority going into the trade deadline. Nevertheless, like Stone reiterated, adding a left-handed bat that can match as an everyday right fielder would be a relieving addition for the White Sox.

