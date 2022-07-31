MLB Trade Deadline: Cubs Send Shortstop Dixon Machado to Giants

Cubs trade minors shortstop Machado to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs and Giants made a trade ahead of their series finale Sunday in San Francisco.

The Cubs are sending Triple-A shortstop Dixon Machado to San Francisco for right-hander Raynel Espinal.

Machado has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Iowa after signing a minor-league deal last offseason. He's hitting .312 with a .402 on-base percentage.

He was in his second stint with the Cubs organization after playing for the I-Cubs in 2019. Machado hurt his quad on the final day of that season, and with Addison Russell and Javy Báez also dealing with injuries, the Cubs called up Nico Hoerner from Double-A to address their shortstop need.

The Giants found themselves in need of a shortstop after Thairo Estrada exited Saturday's game after getting in the helmet by a pitch from Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr.

Espinal, 31 in October, has spent all 2022 in Triple-A. He holds a 5.29 ERA in 19 games (18 starts).

He has one career big-league appearance, allowing two runs in two innings in an outing for the Red Sox last season.

