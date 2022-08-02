MLB Trade Deadline: Blue Jays Interested in Cubs' Ian Happ

Blue Jays interested in Cubs' Happ; Smyly potential fit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blue Jays have expressed interest in Cubs left fielder Ian Happ ahead of Tuesday's 5 pm. trade deadline, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported.

#BlueJays have interest in Ian Happ, whose ability to play center field is valuable in light of George Springer's recent injury. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Happ, who's having a breakout 2022 season, has frequented the rumor mill in recent weeks. He was linked to the Dodgers Monday night.

Reports and rumors have connected him to Toronto, the Padres, Mets and Yankees over the last month, with a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan even stating "almost everyone wants Happ."

Blue Jays center fielder George Springer is dealing with an arm injury, and though he has not been placed on the injured list, he was out of Toronto's lineup for their last game on Sunday.

In wake of Morosi's report, Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith tweeted the Jays have been scouting the Cubs and mentioned closer David Robertson and starter Drew Smyly as potential fits.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays have been scouting the Cubs (as you'd expect). David Robertson makes a lot of sense for Jays, as he does for most contenders. Could Drew Smyly be a fit in Toronto, too? https://t.co/F6nOj1r2wT — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith)

Like Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Happ's market could depend on that of Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Both Cubs All-Stars have been connected to the Padres, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported San Diego has explored the possibility of a blockbuster deal also including David Robertson.

San Diego is reportedly one of three finalists for Soto — along with the Cardinals and Dodgers.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals #Dodgers #Padres have all improved their offers to the #Nationals regarding a Juan Soto trade and now tomorrow we're going to find out what team really wants him the most. It's time for each of them to add that one more prospect they don't want to add. tick tock— Jim Bowdenâ¾ï¸ (@JimBowdenGM)

Happ, who earned his first career All-Star nod last month, is hitting .279/.360/.436 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 99 games this season. He's under club control through 2023, an additional aspect to his value.

