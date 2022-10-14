MLB Rumors: Yankees See Cubs as ‘Maybe' Competition for Aaron Judge

Report: Yankees see Cubs as 'maybe' competition for Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Judge is set to be one of the top free agents on the market this winter, and many believe he's most likely to re-sign with the Yankees.

Who else emerges as potential suitors remains to be seen, but New York, according to a report, sees a few teams as potential competition for the the services of the AL MVP frontrunner.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday the Yankees "envision the main competition coming from the Giants and maybe the Cubs and Dodgers."

Emphasis on maybe.

The Cubs have an opening in center field this winter, but it seems doubtful they would go to the top of the market for Judge, who — after turning down an eight-year extension worth $230 million (including 2022) — could command over $300 million.

It would also seem to be opposite of Cubs president Jed Hoyer describing as spending "intelligently" this winter.

"To me intelligent spending involves making decisions that make sense for the 2023 season but also aren’t going to hinder what we’re trying to build," Hoyer said at his end-of-season press conference Monday. "The nature of baseball contracts is challenging that way.

"We’ve all seen contracts of certain lengths that can really bog a team down. It’s easy to talk about the player you’re acquiring, but if that contract ends up hindering the ultimate goal here — which is to build something special and sustainable and lasting — then it wasn’t a good transaction. That’s sort of the lens I want to look at everything through."

