MLB Rumors: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' Offseason Wish List

Report: White Sox' José Abreu on Cubs' offseason wish list

Could José Abreu make the move up the Red Line this winter?

Already speculated as an obvious fit, Abreu, the longtime White Sox first baseman, is “high on list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency” this winter, according to WSCR’s Bruce Levine.

The Cubs have made no secret of the void they consider at first base, and Abreu’s future with the White Sox is murky at best.

Abreu, who’s spent his entire nine-season big-league career on the South Side, is set to become a free agent this offseason, and general manager Rick Hahn was non-committal when asked about the first baseman’s 2023 status earlier this month.

The White Sox have Andrew Vaughn as an in-house option for first base who’s been playing out of position the past few seasons.

“How it fits going forward, that remains to be seen come this offseason,” Hahn said when asked about Abreu during the Sox’ final series of the 2022 season.

Abreu, who turns 36 in January, has been both durable and consistent in his time with the White Sox, hitting .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs and 75 RBIs across 157 games in 2022.

The 2020 American League MVP would fill a Cubs offseason need as a power bat while they wait on Matt Mervis or anyone else to reach the big leagues, and there’s additional flexibility with the designated hitter spot.

Abreu has been recognized as a good veteran voice in the clubhouse and mentor for the younger White Sox stars that have reached the majors in recent years.

He would also backfill the lineup's loss of Willson Contreras, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason and is not expected to return in 2023.

The Cubs and White Sox have come together for several big trades in recent years, but Abreu joining the Cubs would by far be the biggest move by a free agent across town.

