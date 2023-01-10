MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

By Angelina Martin

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deals with both the Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns with his physical.

This story will be updated ...

