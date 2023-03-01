MLB Opening Day 2023 Full Schedule, Start Times, Stadiums originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be regular-season baseball this month.

Yes, the calendar has flipped to March, meaning the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season is just a few short weeks away. But there are still spring training games to be played - and a World Baseball Classic to be held - in the lead up to first pitch on March 30.

That is when all 30 teams are scheduled to play on Opening Day, which, barring postponement, will be the first time since 1968 that every MLB team starts the season on the same day. The Opening Day slate includes some interleague matchups as the league reduces the number of divisional games to create a more balanced Wild Card race for teams in different divisions.

What are the MLB changes for 2023?

The number of divisional opponents that each team plays will decrease from 76 to 52 in 2023, including 13 games against each. Each team will play 64 intraleague games, a marginal reduction from 64, and 46 interleague games, an increase from 20 that will also include series against certain team's natural rivals (Yankees vs. Mets, Cubs vs. White Sox, Dodgers vs. Angels, etc.).

Other highlights of the 2023 schedule include the All-Star Game in Seattle on July 11, a two-game series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at London Stadium on June 24-25 as part of the MLB World Tour and a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals for the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 20.

What day is opening day for baseball 2023?

First comes Opening Day. Here is the full slate of games for the start of the MLB regular season on March 30.

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees, 12:05 CT, Yankee Stadium

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals, 12:05 CT, Nationals Park

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox, 1:10 CT, Fenway Park

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 CT, Wrigley Field

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays, 2:10 CT, Tropicana Field

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 CT, Kauffman Stadium

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers, 3:05 CT, Globe Life Field

New York Mets at Miami Marlins, 3:10 CT, LoanDepot Park

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 3:10 CT, Great American Ballpark

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, 3:10 CT, Busch Stadium

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres, 4:10 CT, Petco Park

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, 6:08 CT, Minute Maid Park

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland A's, 9:07 CT, RingCentral Coliseum

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners, 9:10 CT, T-Mobile Park

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:10 CT, Dodger Stadium