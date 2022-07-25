MLB makes offer for pool money in international draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The MLB made an offer of $191 million in pool money to go towards the proposed international draft for countries outside of the U.S. and Canada.

The offer comes the day before the deadline is to be reached on the topic, or the matter goes to subject quo.

The MLBPA would like to see a pool of $260 million going to players taken from other countries such as Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, etc. However, there still remains a $69 million difference between the two parties.

The international draft is to help serve a more organized way of getting international baseball players into the MLB. In countries like the Dominican Republic, kids are given verbal agreements with MLB ball clubs to be signed once they're of age. However, most of the time the kids are 16 years old or even as young as 12.

Thus, to help better secure their contracts, the young kids get trainers that usually recommend taking performance enhancing drugs to better their odds of being signed.

Some current MLB players like Francisco Lindor and Wander Franco are against the international draft because they still believe the players are not receiving the correct compensation from the draft. Other players want the ill-advised scouting and training to come to an end for the younger kids and are pro-international draft.

The two parties seem to be set on having 20 rounds for the draft, but the pool money is way off. The matter was pushed off from the other bargaining agreements back in March and the two sides have met already.

If a decision does not come to an agreement on Monday, the situation returns to status quo. Baseball would not discontinue as a result of the decision, whatever it may be.

This would have had effect on prospects like Chicago White Sox outfielder Oscar Colas, who is from Cuba, or, Chicago Cubs prospect Kevin Alcantara from the Dominican Republic.

