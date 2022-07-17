MLB Draft 2022: Baltimore Orioles Select Jackson Holliday With First Overall Pick

Orioles select Jackson Holliday with first overall pick in 2022 MLB Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Baltimore Orioles selected high school shortstop Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.

Holliday, the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday, was named Baseball America's National Player of the Year after he broke Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's single-season high school record for hits with 89 in the 2022 season. The left-handed hitter posted a .685 batting average with 17 home runs, 79 RBIs and a 2.141 OPS in 41 games as a senior at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.

Holliday is committed to Oklahoma State but won't be suiting up for the Cowboys as long as Baltimore can ink him to a contract. The slot value of the No. 1 pick is $8,846,900.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This was the second time in four years that the O's owned the first overall pick. Baltimore selected catcher Adley Rutschman No. 1 overall back in 2019. Rutschman was called up to the bigs for the first time in May.

Holliday now joins a Baltimore farm system that was recently ranked fourth-best by FanGraphs. The O's have a pair of top five prospects according to MLB Pipeline in right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (No. 4) and infielder Gunnar Henderson (No. 5). Baltimore also has three other prospects ranked inside the top 100 in outfielder Colton Cowser (No. 41), left-handed pitcher DL Hall (No. 66) and shortstop Jordan Westburg (No. 93).