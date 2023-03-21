MLB.com predict White Sox wins 90 games and AL Central originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are looking to a new start in 2023.

They have a new manager in Pedro Grifol, and a clean slate.

And the goal is returning to the postseason after faltering down the stretch in 2022 and missing the playoffs altogether.

With Opening Day looming, season predictions are starting to come out. MLB.com's has a heavy dose of optimism for the White Sox' 2023 campaign.

Will Leitch predicts that the White Sox will win 90 games and the American League Central title. He predicts a two-game margin over the Cleveland Guardians, winners of the 2021 AL Central title.

Chicago White Sox: 90-72 Cleveland Guardians: 88-74 Minnesota Twins: 86-76 Kansas City Royals: 67-95 Detroit Tigers: 65-97

"This is the fourth consecutive year I’ve picked the White Sox to win the division and, to be fair, they did actually do it once (in 2021). I’m still a believer, with a new manager and better health," Leitch wrote. "In the end, I don’t trust the Guardians to make the big move they probably need to take advantage of this division.

"As usual, though, you could pick any of those top three teams. Your guess is as good as anyone's."

Leitch also poses two key questions for each team in the division. First, he asks what the vibe is like in the clubhouse post-Tony La Russa. Second, will everyone be healthy at the same time?

The latter question is one that haunts the White Sox. And after a stellar run in the World Baseball Classic, Yoán Moncada suffered an injury that won't affect him long-term on Sunday. Then Eloy Jiménez left a spring training game on Monday with cramping.

And White Sox nation holds their collective breaths.

But the team is healthier than it's been in recent years, and Leitch notes the Sox' talent base, when healthy, is best in the division.

With a new manager in place, it could all be coming together finally.

