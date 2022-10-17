MLB Analyst Says Ozzie Guillén ‘Not Ruled Out' for White Sox Manager

Report: Guillén 'not ruled out' for White Sox manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No one is out yet for the White Sox manager position – including ex-manager and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén, according to MLB analyst Bruce Levine.

"All I know from what I hear is he [Guillén] has not been ruled out," Levine said on 670 the Score. "Does that mean he's the next manager of the White Sox? No. I'm just saying they are considering anybody and everybody."

Guillén said on NBC Sports Chicago he is interested in "listening" to the White Sox if they reach out. But, he followed up by saying the job is not in his plans.

He also said – on a separate occasion – that no one knows the ballclub better than he does.

During the team's end-of-season media availability, Rick Hahn ascertained the qualities the White Sox are looking for in their next manager.

“Ideally, in the end, the right candidate is someone who has recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships,” Hahn said.

Hahn mentioned the right manager is an "excellent communicator" and someone who sticks to "old school sensibilities" as well.

What's more, the longtime GM stated the candidates for the position do not need to have "White Sox DNA," or any past ties to the ballclub.

As evidenced by their current interviewees, the White Sox are sticking to the last quality. (With the exception of Miguel Cairo, who Hahn promised an interview for his performance as interim manager for Tony La Russa.)

So far, the team has reportedly spoken with Joe Espada, Pedro Grifol and Ron Washington. Other potential names include Bruce Bochy, Mike Shildt and Joe Maddon.

None of the aforementioned names have ties to the White Sox. The closest is Maddon, who helped manage the Chicago Cubs to a World Series in 2016. But, he claimed to having zero current conversations with any organization about a managerial spot, despite his self-reported interest.

Guillén checks most of the boxes for Hahn and the White Sox. Depending on your definition of recent, Guillén's successfully managed the White Sox to a World Series in 2005, while holding that post from 2004-11. He completed a small one-year stint with the Miami Marlins before closing out his managerial career.

He is renowned for his clubhouse leadership and camaraderie. He is a jovial and energetic manager, which feeds into the current White Sox culture. He's also not afraid to get in the faces of players either.

Whether or not the Sox call Guillén remains to be seen. But, he'll be ready if the phone rings.

"Proven winner. A guy that can get along with everybody," Levine said of Guillén. "A guy that's not afraid to get into a player's face. And at the other, put his arm around him and welcome him to the clubhouse.

"He has an awful lot of good things going for him."

