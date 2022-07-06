MLB All-Star Voting: Cubs' Willson Contreras Holds Sturdy Lead

Contreras holds sturdy lead as All-Star voting nears end originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras’ campaign to secure the National League’s starting catching spot in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game is in the home stretch.

MLB released the latest All-Star voting update Wednesday, and the Cubs backstop holds a sturdy lead over Breaves catcher Travis d'Arnaud.

Contreras has 65 percent of the vote to d'Arnaud 35.

We’re coming down to the wire. Who are you sending to LA?https://t.co/AOTyLAg5Kr pic.twitter.com/DyZWRz2m4E — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2022

Contreras, who finished first among NL catchers in the initial voting phase, is set to earn his third career All-Star berth. The previous two also came as the starter.

The 30-year-old, who has been out of the Cubs’ lineup the past two games with left hamstring tightness, is hitting .274/.392/.498 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in 71 games this season.

He could be joined by his brother, William, in the starting lineup July 19 in Los Angeles. The rookie Braves catcher is second in voting among NL designated hitters. Phillies star Bryce Harper (57 percent) is the leader.

But Harper is on the injured list with a broken left thumb and is expected to be sidelined for the coming weeks.

Phase 2 of All-Star voting — featuring the top two vote-getters at each position (top six outfielders) from the initial round of fan voting — runs through 1 p.m. CT Friday,

Starters will be announced Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

