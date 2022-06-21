MLB All-Star Voting 2022: Cubs' Willson Contreras Leads NL Catchers

All-Star voting: Contreras brothers' dream starts strong originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the Braves and Cubs met at Wrigley Field over the weekend, William and Willson Contreras each discussed their "dream" of playing in the same All-Star game.

“It would be the next step for our dream come true,” Willson said Saturday, when both brothers started in the Cubs' 6-3 win over Atlanta.

Maybe it's not long before that dream become reality.

MLB released the first fan voting update Tuesday for the 2022 All-Star game Tuesday, and both Contreras brothers are well represented.

Willson, a two-time All-Star starter (2018-19), is first among National League catchers with 801,630 votes, a sturdy lead over Atlanta's Travis d’Arnaud (471,921).

William is second in voting among NL designated hitters (584,630 votes), though he has some ground to make up behind the Phillies' Bryce Harper (1,059,433).

Willson is putting together a career year at the plate, holding a .279/.393/.524 slash line with 12 homers (first among catchers) and 27 RBIs and a 156 OPS+ entering Tuesday.

William, whom the Braves recalled from Triple-A in late April, is hitting .284/.360/.627 with nine homers (fourth among catchers) and 17 RBIs.

Same brothers in the All-Star game?

“You almost can’t even dream about something like that,” William said Saturday through an interpreter. “But to have both brothers be All-Stars like that it would just be unreal.”

Phase 1 of voting goes through June 30. Phase 2 then runs July 5 through July 8, and the starters will be announced July 8 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The full teams will be announced July 10 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Here's a look at other Cubs among the leaders in voting at their positions:

3B Patrick Wisdom: 8th (70,099 votes)

SS Nico Hoerner: 10th (71,156 votes)

OF Ian Happ: 17th (150,206 votes)

Ex-Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (445,683 votes) is third among AL first baseman.

