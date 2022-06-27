MLB All-Star Voting 2022: Cubs' Ian Happ Inches Up Ballot

All-Star voting: Cubs' Ian Happ inches up ballot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ian Happ continues to put together an All-Star-caliber season, and the Cubs outfielder received a slight bump in voting for the Midsummer Classic.

MLB released its latest All-Star balloting update Monday, and Happ checked in at 15th among NL outfielders (330,325 votes). It's a two-spot increase from the last update, released last week.

Happ is hitting .279/.376/.459 in 71 games, ranking eighth in the NL in on-base percentage.

“Hopefully, there’s a nice push towards the end, and you get a chance to be involved in that,” Happ told NBC Sports Chicago this past weekend in St. Louis. “It’s something that would obviously be incredible and mean a lot to me.

“Regardless, it’s about going out and continuing to play good baseball and put up good numbers and help the team win. That’s all you can control.”

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (1,372,780 votes) still holds a comfortable lead among NL catchers. Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud (880,963) is second.

Contreras' brother, Atlanta's William, remains second among designated hitters, behind Phillies' superstar Bryce Harper — who is out indefinitely with a broken thumb.

Third baseman Patrick Wisdom (eighth) and shortstop Nico Hoerner (10th) are the other Cubs in top-10 in voting at their positions.

Phase 1 of voting runs through 1 p.m. on Thursday. The top two vote-getters (top six outfielders) will be revealed on MLB Network at 4 p.m. and advance to Phase 2 of voting.

The winners of Phase 2 in voting will be the starters.

