MLB All-Star Game: White Sox' Tim Anderson Earns 1st Start

Anderson Sox’ first starting All-Star SS since Aparicio originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time in 52 years, a White Sox shortstop will start the MLB All-Star Game.

Friday, Tim Anderson was named the American League’s starter at short for the July 19 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium, edging out Bo Bichette of the Blue Jays to earn the nod.

Results came via fan voting.

This marks Anderson’s second career All-Star selection. He made the team last season as a reserve but didn’t record a plate appearance.

He’s the first White Sox shortstop to start the game since Hall of Famer Luis Aparicio in 1970.

Anderson has been the White Sox’ top hitter this season and their most consistent bat during a trying first half — even with his production slowing since he returned from a groin strain last month.

Entering Friday, Anderson held a .313/.352/.422 slash line in 55 games. His average would rank ninth in baseball and fifth in the AL if he had the qualifying number of at-bats.

When asked about the possibility of starting the game Thursday, Anderson said it would be a “blessing.”

“It’s a grind and just to see, from the time I jumped into this organization to where I’m at now, it’s been nothing but great,” Anderson added.

“I’m thankful I’ve been blessed to be in this position, and to be leading, starting, is definitely, it’s cool. Pretty cool.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of people that would want to be in that position, and for it to be me, I don’t take any of that for granted. I’ll always be thankful, and I definitely appreciate the moment, if it does happen.”

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday on ESPN at 4:30 p.m. Dylan Cease is a strong candidate to join Anderson in Los Angeles.

