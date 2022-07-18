MLB All-Star Game Lineup: William, Willson Contreras Back-To-Back

Contreras brothers back-to-back in NL All-Star lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Contreras brothers' All-Star storyline just keeps on getting better and better.

Braves manager Brian Snitker, who's the National League skipper for Tuesday's Midsummer Classic, unveiled his starting lineup Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and his brother, Atlanta's William, are slotted back-to-back in the order. Big brother Willson will hit sixth and William seventh.

Willson was elected the NL's starting catcher via fan voting, and William — who made the team as a reserve — was named the NL's starting DH as an injury replacement for Bryce Harper.

Willson and William have each talked in recent weeks about their All-Star selections being a dream come true. Willson was looking forward to being in the same lineup as his brother for the first time as professionals.

RELATED: Family matters: Contreras brothers ASG berths 'priceless'

"I would love to hit eight or nine," Willson said, smiling, last week. "I don’t care. It will be amazing to spend the time with my brother on the same field."

Willson and William will become the fifth pair of brothers to ever be in the same All-Star starting lineup and first in 30 years.

"I think we're blessed. We’re blessed as a family," Willson said last week.

The NL's full lineup:

RF Ronald Acuña Jr.

CF Mookie Betts

3B Manny Machado

1B Paul Goldschmidt

SS Trea Turner

C Willson Contreras

DH William Contreras

LF Joc Pederson

2B Jeff McNeil

Clayton Kershaw will start on the mound for the NL.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.