Mitch Trubisky Says Steelers Have ‘Family Vibe' Over Bears

Mitch Trubisky was neglected in Chicago.

There's rarely an argument to present in contrast about the distant treatment the Bears gave him during his tenure as the team's quarterback.

In Pittsburgh with the Steelers, however, he's seemed to have found his fit.

"I would say it's a family vibe organization," Trubisky said on a podcast with Cam Heyward. "They take care of the players and it's very transparent with communication and just what's expected here."

Trubisky was never Matt Nagy's (former head coach) guy. Nagy was part of an organization that drafted Patrick Mahomes in the same draft in 2017. When he got to Chicago, he never gave Mitch the chance to be that guy.

The evidence of Nagy's behavior was spoken into existence when The Athletic exposed Nagy for "no-showing" a meeting Trubisky requested after the 2019 season.

That season was the beginning of the end for Trubisky. After helping the team go 12-4 the previous season, he led the team to a disappointing 8-8 record. He threw for seven less touchdowns than he did in 2018 and ran for half the yards.

After a year spent with the Buffalo Bills, learning under Sean McDermott and Josh Allen, he landed on his feet with the Steelers. He is competing to win the starting quarterback job against veteran Mason Rudolph and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.

The difference for Trubisky is in the details.

Most Bears fans would likely agree with Trubisky's contention about the organization. Not only was the regime of Nagy/Ryan Pace unfriendly to him, but the McCaskey's don't have a reputation of having open arms either.

Nevertheless, seasons go on and Trubisky will likely have the support of Bears fans as he ventures into the season as a potential starter for the first time since 2020.